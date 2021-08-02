$118.70 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $118.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.40 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $484.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 93,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,800. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

