1,266 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65.

