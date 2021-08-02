15,076 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Standex International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

