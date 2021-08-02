15,933 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $172.78 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

