16,481 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,644,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHAC shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

