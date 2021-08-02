17,779 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $233.79 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $235.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

