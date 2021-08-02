$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $80.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

