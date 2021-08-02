$19.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report $19.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.41 billion and the lowest is $18.99 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $14.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $76.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.09 billion to $80.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.47 billion to $94.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of BA opened at $226.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

