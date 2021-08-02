$2.08 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.13 on Monday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.57. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

