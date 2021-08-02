$2.09 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.65. 725,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

