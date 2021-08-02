$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.87. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

