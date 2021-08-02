$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.