$2.77 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.83. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

