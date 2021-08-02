$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $13.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.70 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $33.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

