$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.71 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. 4,753,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

