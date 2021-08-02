$21.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post sales of $21.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.23 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $332.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

