$217.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $217.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.95 million to $238.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $742.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $777.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $884,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 86,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,078. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

