23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.72

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 7.72 and last traded at 8.02, with a volume of 14600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.85.

ME has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 23andMe stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

