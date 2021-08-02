$27.69 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce $27.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 18,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,267. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

