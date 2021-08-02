2,763,087 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,763,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,896,000. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 626,626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,951,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 230,433 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 912,874 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

