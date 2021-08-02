28,833 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.67 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

