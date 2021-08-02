$289.40 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $289.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,147. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

