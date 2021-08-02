29,105 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $63.85 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

