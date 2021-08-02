$292.86 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $292.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $259.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,025. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

