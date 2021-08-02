296,600 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 296,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $497,000.

AGGRU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

