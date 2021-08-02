$3.10 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings per share of $3.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.66.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.12. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.