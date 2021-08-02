3,030 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

