$33.95 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $33.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $34.40 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE LTC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

