36,177 Shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 338,004 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

