3,805 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Sealed Air stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.