3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of 3M by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,610,000 after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

3M stock opened at $198.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.