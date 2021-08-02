$4.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.86. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $20.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.67.

Shares of CHTR traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $749.87. The stock had a trading volume of 727,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,453. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $751.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

