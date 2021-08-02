$426.20 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report $426.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.30 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $76,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.71 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.