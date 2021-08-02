$451.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $451.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.78. 410,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,597. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.56. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

