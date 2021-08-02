$5.46 EPS Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings of $5.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.36 and the highest is $5.51. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $21.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.93. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

