$5.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings of $5.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.28 and the lowest is $5.63. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $25.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $362.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

