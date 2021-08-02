5,103 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $171.00 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.