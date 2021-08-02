5,197 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

