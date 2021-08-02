5,600 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teradata by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $49.66 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

