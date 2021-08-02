5,933 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

