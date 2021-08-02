6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

