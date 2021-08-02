6 Meridian Has $1.95 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $540.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $543.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

