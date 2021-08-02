6 Meridian Sells 5,189 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

