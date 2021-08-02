6 Meridian Sells 5,759 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $140,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.