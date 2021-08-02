6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 153,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 18,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 160,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

