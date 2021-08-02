$724.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.52 million and the highest is $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,330. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $282.71 and a 12 month high of $425.05. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

