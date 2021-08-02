7,774 Shares in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,135. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06.

