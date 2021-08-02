$788.20 Million in Sales Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will announce $788.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $805.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHN stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. 201,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,349. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

