$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.90 million and the highest is $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $40,590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,552. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

