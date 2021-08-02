$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $8.95 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.93 billion to $35.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $37.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

